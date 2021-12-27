NC State to require negative COVID-19 test prior to returning to campus for students regardless of vaccination status

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — NC State is announcing new requirements for students returning to campus in January.

Monday, NC State updated their COVID-19 guidelines. According to their website, all COVID-19 safety measures currently in place will remain in effect through the first few weeks of the spring semester.

Students who live in university housing or in Greek Village are required to provide proof of a negative PCR test within 72 hours of moving back on campus, regardless of vaccination status.

Any faculty, student or staff who have not provided proof of vaccination will also need to provide a negative PCR result within 72 hours of returning to school.

Students who receive a positive test should not return to campus. They should upload their test results in the appropriate portal.

Any NC State student, faculty member or staff member with a valid NC State ID can get tested on campus. All testing is provided free of charge. For the latest updated information on testing locations and hours of operation, click here.