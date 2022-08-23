RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — University police were called to the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity house late Sunday night for a reported armed robbery, according to an alert sent to students around 11 p.m.

The robbery took place off-campus, just outside of the fraternity house, located in the 3500 block of Avent Ferry Road.

The victim said two subjects pointed a handgun at them and demanded they exit their vehicle. The two then attempted to drive off — but it was not exactly a smooth escape. Because the pair were unable to operate a manual transmission, they left the car and opted to steal the victim’s cell phone instead, police said.

A short time later, police said the two stole a different vehicle on Gorman Street.

The Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity house at NC State University. (Darran Todd/CBS 17)

CBS 17 went to the fraternity house to ask students about the alert they received Sunday night.

Antonio Gonzalez, an engineering student, said they frequently get notifications about crime happening around or near the campus. He said getting this notification was definitely concerning.

“It was concerning in the sense that like—you never want to see things like that happen to anyone or any student or anyone who lives in the area,” Gonzalez said.

Preston Hinson and Lawson Godwy are both members of Pi Kappa Phi. They said they were shocked when they got the news.

“So he kinda said something in one of the group chats and we saw that and we were just like in disbelief. We didn’t know what was going on or if he was okay,” Hinson shared.

Godwy said, “I kinda expected to have some crime over here, but just not two days in. I was just kinda surprised by that.”

Hinson said although he feels safe he still wants more to be done by campus police.

“I think, especially after something like this happens, it wouldn’t hurt to have some extra surveillance around, maybe like an officer kinda coming in checking on things. Other than that I’d say I feel pretty safe here, Hinson said.

As university police continue the investigation into this incident, they have released suspect descriptions. Both are males wearing dark clothing with short, dread hairstyles. One was described by the victim as wearing a blue surgical mask and the other a dark ski mask.

NCSU police ask that anyone with information about the crime call them at 919-515-3000.