RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh and N.C. State police received calls about a sexual assault involving an N.C. State-affiliated victim that happened late Monday morning.

The victim told police that they were assaulted shortly after 11 a.m. at an off-campus location near Hillsborough Street after the suspect forced the victim into a vehicle.

The suspect was described by the victim as a Black male in his 20s wearing a short-sleeved black shirt with white writing and blue, knee-length gym shorts. He has black hair with short twists and is 5 ft. 7 in. to 5 ft. 8 in. tall.

There is no further information regarding the suspect’s description at this time.

The suspect was operating a blue sedan and left the area in an unknown direction of travel, police said. No weapon was displayed, used, or implied.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Raleigh Police Department by calling 911 or 919-878-3561.