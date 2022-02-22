NC State adjusts COVID-19 masking, testing policies amid declining cases

(WGHP) — A state university is updating its COVID-19 policies.

NC State announced that due to the decline in infections and hospitalizations in North Carolina, they have decided to update their masking and testing policies.

Effective Feb. 28, masks will not be required in indoor spaces on campuses, other than in classrooms and other “high density” spaces, including labs, campus buses and inside the Student Health Center.

Employees working in dining and food-contact locations will still be required to wear their mask.

Weekly testing will no longer be required for students, staff and faculty that haven’t provided proof of vaccination. Free COVID-19 testing will still be available on campus.

“As conditions evolve, we must continue to be flexible and make adjustments as needed. We know these changes will be easier for some than for others, and we encourage you to have patience and empathy as we work through this next phase of the pandemic together as a Pack.”