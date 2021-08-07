NC sheriff sued over gun permit delay

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Gun rights organizations and three residents are suing a North Carolina sheriff alleging that his office failed to issue pistol purchase and concealed handgun permits in a timely manner.

The Charlotte Observer reports that Gun Owners of America, Gun Owners Foundation, Grass Roots North Carolina, Rights Watch International and three Mecklenburg County residents filed the lawsuit against Sheriff Garry McFadden and his office on Thursday.

State law requires sheriffs to issue pistol permits within 14 days of the date of the application and concealed handgun permits within 45 days.

The lawsuit asks a judge to order McFadden’s office to comply with state law and immediately issue both permits to qualified applicants.