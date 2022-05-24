RALEIGH. N.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina Senate Republicans are poised to announce later today a bill being tabbed as a “Parents’ Bill of Rights.”

The announcement from the office of state Sen. Deanna Ballard (R-Watauga), chair of the Senate Education Committee, said she will be joined by Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Eden) and Sen. Michael Lee (R-New Hanover) an announcement at 5:30 p.m.

The announcement described the bill as “legislation to enumerate the rights of parents to direct the upbringing, education, healthcare, and mental health of their children.”

There are some 82 bills in 26 states being considered, future-ed.org has tracked. These include legislation that has been enacted in Arizona, Florida and Georgia.

There is a similar bill called the “Parents’ Bill of Rights Act” making its way through committee in the U.S. Senate.

State GOP lawmakers tend to coordinate their messages through Berger’s office, but WGHP reached out to Republicans David Craven (R-Randolph) and Amy Galey (R-Alamance) to see if they could offer insights. They have not responded to emails.

Senate Democrats from Guilford County said they had not been briefed on the issue. Sen. Gladys Robinson (D-Greensboro) was not aware of the announcement but referred questions to Craven and Galey.

State Sen. Michael Garrett (D-Greensboro) said he didn’t know what the GOP was going to do but referred to an online petition being circulated by the conservative John Locke Foundation.

That petition was posted on April 19 by Locke Foundation Senior Fellow Robert Luebke and asked for public support for the concept of allowing parents to be “free to fulfill their moral obligation to care for and raise their children and those entrusted to their care.”

The petition cites what the Locke Foundation describes as failures of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic to pivot to virtual learning and policies that have affected students negatively. It also addresses parents being “disparaged” by some administrators and school board members when they questioned, among other things, “increasingly politicized curriculum.”

The Locke Foundation’s list addresses in general language that could be open to interpretation some elements that already are available to parents (such as school financial reports and rights to direct their physical, mental and emotional health care).

But the list also addresses “residential school assignment,” availability of curricula for “in-person inspection” by parents of curriculum and the parent’s right to opt-out students from “potentially age-inappropriate materials.” Parents also would have the opportunity to access teacher performance data, which is not currently a public record, the petition says.

It’s not known how closely aligned those points might be with what will be announced.

“They’ve kept the details a pretty close hold,” Garrett wrote in a text message.

This article will be updated.