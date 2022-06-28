RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Republican legislative leaders are announcing a state budget deal Tuesday that includes larger raises for state employees than currently planned.

Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) and House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) unveiled the compromise on Tuesday, a day after Moore announced a deal between the House and Senate.

The budget includes:

Most state employees would receive a 3.5 percent raise as opposed to 2.5 percent as currently planned (takes effect July 1). There are additional raises for certain positions, such as in law enforcement.

Teachers would receive a 4.2 percent on average as opposed to 2.5 percent as currently planned. There are also bonuses tied to student growth.

Non-certified school staff (cafeteria workers, bus drivers) would get either a 4 percent raise or have their pay boosted to $15 per hour (whichever is greater)

Gov. Roy Cooper (D) released the following statement leading up to the announcement from Republican leaders:

“I’m encouraged that both the House and Senate agree that North Carolina needs to expand Medicaid. It is imperative that an agreement is reached to get this done now. I will review the full budget when it is released.”

