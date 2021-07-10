NC relatives win $2 million lottery prize from scratch-off

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Teamwork led Foy Buckner Jr. and Robert Roberts to a $2 million lottery win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I bought the tickets, and he’s my lucky picker,” said Roberts of Buckner. “He made the choice.”

Buckner, of Barnardsville, and Roberts, of Weaverville, bought their winning ticket from the Triangle Stop Food Store on Chimney Rock Road in Hendersonville.

When they decided to scratch the ticket, and saw the big prize, Foy said his first thought was, “something’s wrong,” and Roberts was in “disbelief”.

The relatives claimed their prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

They had a choice of taking an annuity of $100,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. Buckner and Roberts chose the $1.2 million lump sum and chose to share the winnings.

Buckner’s share totaled $399,600, and he took home $282,719 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Roberts’ share totaled $800,400, and he received $566,287 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

