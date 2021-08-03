NC police asking for public’s help finding man accused of stealing car, running over driver

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina are asking for help finding a man they say assaulted a driver, stole his car and ran him over as he fled.

Asheville police say Michael Lynn Hayes Jr. assaulted a driver on White Pine Drive on Sunday night then ran over the driver as he fled in the stolen car.

The driver was taken to a hospital, where police say he is in critical condition.

People are urged to be cautious if they see Hayes, as police say he is known to be armed.

Police say Hayes faces charges including felony hit and run inflicting injury, possession of a stolen vehicle and felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

