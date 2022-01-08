NC physician indicted for altering medical devices, defrauding over $46M

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal prosecutor says a grand jury has indicted a North Carolina physician accused of altering medical devices for reuse and defrauding Medicare out of more than $46 million.

U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said that according to a superseding indictment, between 2014 and 2018, Anita Louise Jackson billed Medicare more than $46 million for allegedly administering more than 1,200 applications of balloon sinuplasty services to more than 700 patients.

Her practice received more than $5.4 million for the services.

Jackson faces multiple charges, including adulteration of medical devices, making false statements relating to health care benefits and mail fraud