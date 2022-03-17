RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein’s office told The News & Observer of Raleigh on Thursday that an investigation had been opened into whether former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows had committed fraud in his voter registration for the 2020 election.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks on a phone before the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Stein’s office, acting on a request from Macon County District Attorney Ashley Welch, has directed the State Bureau of Investigation and the State Board of Elections to investigate whether Meadows and his wife, Debbie, had used on voter registration forms an address for a trailer in Western North Carolina where they never had lived, the N&O reported.

Federal law stipulates that voter registration must be tied to a person’s domicile. The Meadowses most recently have lived in Virginia.

This claim emerged in a report earlier this month by The New Yorker, which quoted the former property owner of 495 McConnell Road in Scaly Mountain as saying that Meadows had never visited the property and that his wife only had rented it for about two weeks.

There were also questions raised about the timing of the registration.

Meadows, a member of Congress from that region before resigning to work for President Donald Trump, has not commented on the reporting, and no charges have been filed.

You can read more here.