LUMBERTON, N.C. (WGHP) — State correctional and local law enforcement officers are looking for Joshua P. Ostwalt who escaped on Wednesday around 3 p.m. from the recreation yard at the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton.

Ostwalt, 32, is a white male who stands six-foot-three and weighs 170 pounds.

He has tattoos on both his left and right arms and hands as well as prominent tattoos on his neck, according to a North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

He has also used the last name spelled “Ostowalt.”

He was serving a two-year, six-month sentence for felony breaking and entering and a parole violation.

He was scheduled to be released on July 27, 2023.

An escape warrant is being prepared. He also faces unrelated pending charges of breaking and entering.

If you see Ostwalt, please call 911 or the Robeson CRV at 910-618-5535.