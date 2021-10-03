NC nursing home cited after dementia patient found with maggots

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina agency has cited a nursing home after live maggots were found in the wound of a dementia patient.

WBTV reports the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services cited University Place Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Charlotte on Sept. 20 following an investigation prompted by a complaint from the resident’s grandson.

Justin Waddell says he first became aware of his grandmother’s infested wound after a tip from the facility’s staff members.

Instead of sending the woman to the hospital to have the wound cleaned, staff told inspectors, the assistant director of nursing was directed to clean the wound on-site.