NC Museum of History adds new permanent installation honoring the North Carolinians who served

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — We’ve heard and read about the heroic acts of our men and women in uniform. An exhibit in Raleigh aims to let you feel what our nation’s bravest went through.

The permanent installation at the North Carolina Museum of History focuses on North Carolinians who “answered the call” to serve.

Charles Knight is the museum’s military curator. He chose the nearly 200 artifacts that are on display.

The exhibit boasts items like early video footage of troops during the Spanish-American War, as well as a World War II-era Pack Howitzer Artillery Cannon.

What is most unique here, is that the stories are centered around the people who lived them.

“The conflict themselves really take the back seat. I tried to bring the people themselves to the foreground,” Knight said.

The stories are about military members who served in the Spanish-American War, World War I and World War II, as well as during peacetime. They all were either born or lived in North Carolina. In parts of the exhibit, modern-day actors read accounts written by service members who were there. In others, veterans themselves recount their experiences.

Knight says narrowing down what to include was difficult, but the hope is that every visitor connects with a story.

“Folks who serve in the military make all kinds of sacrifices and a lot of it is really not known to the civilian population,” Knight said.

Plans are in the works for part two of “Answering The Call.” It will focus on North Carolinians who served through present day – including in Korea, Vietnam and the War on Terror.

“We are always on the lookout for artifacts that we can add to our collection so we can have additional stories to tell and help preserve our state’s history,” Knight said.

You can find more information on the exhibit and how to visit at the North Carolina Museum of History website.