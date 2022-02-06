NC mother, son arrested after guns, drugs discovered in home

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WNCT) — A son and mother have been arrested and are facing charges after their arrests on Friday following a search of their home in Grimesland.

Detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit, Major Crimes Unit, and K-9 Unit, with assistance from officers with North Carolina Probation and Parole arrested Raquan Anthony Turnage, 26, and his mother, Anita Devette Turnage, 50, both of Grimesland.

The arrests came after search warrants were executed at 4742 Maria Ct. in Grimesland and at 4614 Dixon Rd. in Grimesland. Detectives seized three guns, approximately $7,000 and illegal narcotics.

Charges are as follows:

Raquan Anthony Turnage

Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine (2 Counts)

Felony Conspiracy (2 Counts)

Sell/Deliver Controlled Substance Within 1,000 feet of a School

Maintain a Dwelling for the Sale of Controlled Substance

Felony Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center where he was released after posting a $150,000 secured bond.

Anita Devette Turnage

Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine

Felony Conspiracy (2 Counts)

Maintain a Dwelling for the Sale of Controlled Substance

Possession With Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule II and Schedule IV

Possession of Firearm by Felon

Sell/Deliver Controlled Substance Within 1,000 feet of a School

Felony Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

She was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center where she remains under a $125,000 secured bond.