NC mother, son arrested after guns, drugs discovered in home

North Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Raquan Anthony Turnage, bottom, and Anita Devette Turnage (Pitt County Sheriff’s Office photos)

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WNCT) — A son and mother have been arrested and are facing charges after their arrests on Friday following a search of their home in Grimesland.

Detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit, Major Crimes Unit, and K-9 Unit, with assistance from officers with North Carolina Probation and Parole arrested Raquan Anthony Turnage, 26, and his mother, Anita Devette Turnage, 50, both of Grimesland.

The arrests came after search warrants were executed at 4742 Maria Ct. in Grimesland and at 4614 Dixon Rd. in Grimesland. Detectives seized three guns, approximately $7,000 and illegal narcotics. 

Charges are as follows:

Raquan Anthony Turnage

  • Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine (2 Counts)
  • Felony Conspiracy (2 Counts)
  • Sell/Deliver Controlled Substance Within 1,000 feet of a School
  • Maintain a Dwelling for the Sale of Controlled Substance
  • Felony Possession of Cocaine
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center where he was released after posting a $150,000 secured bond.

Anita Devette Turnage

  • Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine
  • Felony Conspiracy (2 Counts)
  • Maintain a Dwelling for the Sale of Controlled Substance
  • Possession With Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule II and Schedule IV
  • Possession of Firearm by Felon
  • Sell/Deliver Controlled Substance Within 1,000 feet of a School
  • Felony Possession of Cocaine
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

She was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center where she remains under a $125,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter