NC mom wins $500,000 lottery prize after spinning prize wheel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — LaKisa McKethan, a Cumberland County mom and factory worker, spun a giant prize wheel at the Bigger $pin Live Event and landed on a $500,000 prize on Wednesday, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I was nervous, but I’m happy,” McKethan said afterward. “It was fun.”

McKethan, a third-shift leader at a filter manufacturing plant, arrived at the Bigger $pin Live set guaranteed to take home at least $400,000. The top prize, $2 million, is four times bigger than the prize offered in the Big $pin game two years ago.

McKethan said she was grateful to win the $500,000.

The Fayetteville native’s good luck began when she stopped at the VA VA Food Mart on Cumberland Road in Fayetteville to buy a $10 Bigger $pin scratch-off on her way home from work.

“When the Bigger $pin ticket came out, me and my sister used to try to compete with each other to see who could get the wheel,” McKethan said. “So when I got the wheel, I took a picture of it and I showed it to her.”

After required state and federal tax withholdings, McKethan took home $354,994.

She said she plans to buy a house and give back anonymously to someone in need of medical treatment.

To watch highlights of McKethan’s winning moments, tune in to FOX8 right after tonight’s 11:22 p.m. lottery drawing.