‘I started grinning ear to ear’: NC man’s promise to wife comes true with $100,000 win

DURHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — David Hosmer, of Durham, kept telling his wife he was going to win the lottery, and his prediction came true when a $20 scratch-off ticket turned into $100,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I told her I was going to win one day, and my day finally came,” Hosmer said.

The 68-year-old retired ceiling installer said he was already feeling lucky after winning $30 the day before, so he stopped by a local grocery store, the Food Lion on Sherron Road in Durham, to buy another ticket.

Hosmer, sitting in his car, scratched his Ultimate 7’s ticket.

When he realized he was a big winner, he said he sat in disbelief.

“My hands were shaking,” Hosmer said. “Then a smile came across my face, and I started grinning ear to ear. I called my wife, and she started screaming.”

Hosmer arrived at lottery headquarters on Wednesday to collect his prize.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $70,756.

When asked what he was planning to do with his winnings, Hosmer said he wants to help pay off his wife’s new Ford EcoSport and then take a trip to Hawaii.