ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (9WGHP) — Vann Ray, of Efland, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $953,275 jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Ray bought his winning Quick Pick ticket from Efland M-Mart on Mount Willing Road in Efland.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $676,921.

