GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Joshua King, of Gastonia, won a $2 million lottery prize during a “Halloween” movie night with his son, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“We both just started crying,” King said. “I was honestly laughing and crying at the same time.”

King said he just finished a long day of work on Friday when he picked up his son and took him to get some snacks from Times Turnaround on South New Hope Road in Gastonia.

He decided to add a $20 Mega 7’s scratch-off ticket as well.

“The last time that I bought a Mega 7’s ticket, I won $200, so I decided to try that one again,” he said.

After they got home, King ordered hamburgers, turned on the “Halloween” movie and started scratching his winning ticket.

“This is life-changing,” he said. “I called my parents, and I was kind of hyperventilating when I was talking to them.”

When King arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million.

He chose the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $852,126.

“I want to use the money to help take care of my family,” King said. “Going to look into buying some property for the family to use.”