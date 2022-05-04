GREENVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Mario Delgado, of Winterville, bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and became the first winner of a $5 million prize in a new lottery game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Delgado bought his lucky 200X The Cash ticket from the Speedway on North Memorial Drive in Greenville.

When Delgado arrived at the lottery headquarters on Friday to collect his prize, he had a decision to make.

He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $250,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $3 million.

He chose the lump-sum amount of $3 million. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $2,130,309.