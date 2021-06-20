NC man wins $436,064 Cash 5 jackpot

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Craig Hernandez, of Greenville, won a $436,064 Cash 5 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Hernandez bought his winning Quick Pick ticket for Tuesday’s drawing at the Community Store on N.C. 102 East in Ayden.

He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters and took home $308,516 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Friday’s jackpot is $100,000.

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.