NC man wins $436,064 Cash 5 jackpot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Craig Hernandez, of Greenville, won a $436,064 Cash 5 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Hernandez bought his winning Quick Pick ticket for Tuesday’s drawing at the Community Store on N.C. 102 East in Ayden.

He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters and took home $308,516 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Friday’s jackpot is $100,000.

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

