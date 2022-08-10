CARY, N.C. (WGHP) — George Dove of Cary decided to buy a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $331,579 jackpot the day of his 38th wedding anniversary, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Dove bought his winningQuick Pick ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website for last Thursday’s drawing.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $235,455.

