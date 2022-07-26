MINT HILL, N.C. (WGHP) — Michael Staub, of Charlotte, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize in a new lottery game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Staub bought his winning Fabulous Fortune ticket from Perry’s Market on Wilgrove Mint Hill Road in Mint Hill.

When Staub arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $150,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.8 million.

He chose the lump sum. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $1,278,189.

