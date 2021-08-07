NC man wins $279,915 jackpot after buying ticket from gift shop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Jerome Lowery, of Charlotte, bought a Cash 5 ticket and won a $279,915 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Lowery bought his ticket for the July 30 drawing from Charlotte’s Landing on Josh Birmingham Parkway in Charlotte.

He claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $198,040 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night.

Thursday’s jackpot is $284,000. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through Online Play either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

