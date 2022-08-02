RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Jami Sasso-Zavala, of Raleigh, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won a $25,000 a year for life prize in Monday’s drawing.

Sasso-Zavala bought his winning ticket at the Food Lion on Louisburg Road in Raleigh.

When he claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, he had the choice of receiving $25,000 a year each year for the rest of his life or a $390,000 lump sum.

He chose the lump sum.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $276,942.