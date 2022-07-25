GASTONIA, N.C. 9WGHP) — A Lucky for Life drawing delivered a $25,000 a year for life prize to William Mark Shellman, of Gastonia, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Shellman bought his winning ticket for the June 21 drawing through Online Play.

He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh Friday and had the choice of receiving $25,000 a year each year for the rest of his life or a $390,000 lump sum.

He chose the lump sum.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $276,940.

Shellman won his prize by matching all five white balls.

The odds of winning the $25,000 a year for life prize are 1 in 1,813,028.

