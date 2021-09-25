NC man wins $269,533 Cash 5 jackpot after buying ticket at quick stop

Money from the child tax credit advance could be a lifeline for many. (Getty Images)

SHELBY, N.C. (WGHP) — Roger Davis, of Shelby, bought a Carolina Cash 5 ticket on Monday and won a $269,533 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

His ticket matched all five numbers in Monday’s drawing.

He bought his Quick Pick ticket at Crest Quick Stop on Old Boiling Springs Road in Shelby.

Davis claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

He took home $190,704 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

