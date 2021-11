Money from the child tax credit advance could be a lifeline for many. (Getty Images)

RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WGHP) — Richard Bryant, of Riegelwood, bought a $5 scratch-off ticket and won $250,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Bryant stopped at the Scotchman on Old Stage Road in Riegelwood, bought a 20X The Cash ticket and scratched off the top prize.

He claimed his prize on Tuesday.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $176,876.