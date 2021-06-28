NC man wins $200,000 after buying scratch-off at gas station

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.

CONCORD, N.C. (WGHP) — Gerald Hunter Jr., of Concord, bought a new Diamond Mine 9X ticket and became the first winner of the game’s $200,000 top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Hunter bought his $5 ticket from the Church Street BP on Church Street North in Concord.

He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, and, after federal and state tax withholdings, took home $141,501.

Diamond Mine 9X launched earlier this month with four top prizes of $200,000.

Three remain to be won.