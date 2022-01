FILE – In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. Amid the pandemic-fueled recession, your job description and responsibilities may have changed. Whether you’ve taken on more tasks after employees were laid off or your household income has taken a hit, there are plenty of reasons to negotiate your salary even in tough times. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

HICKORY, N.C. (WGHP) — Bryan Maldonado, of Lenoir, bought a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Maldonado bought his Sapphire 7s ticket from the Speedway on U.S. 70 in Hickory.

He arrived at lottery headquarters on Monday to collect his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $142,021.