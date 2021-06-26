NC man wins $2 million after buying $20 ticket

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WGHP) — Albert Smith, of Laurinburg, bought a 100X the Cash ticket and won $2 million, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Smith bought his winning $20 ticket from the Community Mart on Andrew Jackson Highway in Laurinburg.

He claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Smith had the choice of taking an annuity of $100,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million.

He chose the $1.2 million lump sum and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $849,006.