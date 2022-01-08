NC man wins $1M lottery prize from $10 scratch-off

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Mauricio Rebollar, of Clayton, bought a $10 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Rebollar bought his Big Cash Payout ticket from the Eagles Express on Knightdale Boulevard in Knightdale.

He claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

He chose the annuity option, so he will receive $50,000 a year for 20 years.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, Rebollar took home $35,508 on his first $50,000 payment.