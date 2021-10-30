NC man wins $1M lottery prize after buying $10 scratch-off

CLINTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Earl Smith, of Clinton, bought a $10 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Smith bought his Jumbo Bucks ticket from the Express Market #3 on Russell Street in Clinton.

He claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

He had the option of taking the $1 million prize as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

He chose the lump sum of $600,000.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $424,503.