NC man wins $150,000 lottery prize day before Thanksgiving

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Johnny Sanders, of Zionville, bought a $5 Holiday Cheer scratch-off ticket and won a $150,000 prize the day before Thanksgiving, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Sanders bought his ticket at the Valley Grocery on U.S. 421 North in Zionville.

He claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $106,126.

Holiday Cheer launched in November with four $150,000 top prizes.

Two $150,000 top prizes remain to be claimed.