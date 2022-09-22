FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The lucky numbers that Trevor Stewart, of Fayetteville, always plays in Powerball paid off Wednesday with a $150,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“This is awesome,” Stewart said.

Stewart, 56, said the winning numbers came mostly from his family.

“I asked family members to choose the numbers, and that’s what I play,” he said. “Been playing them for years.”

Stewart bought the $3 Power Play ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website.

His winning ticket matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000 in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing. The prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X Power Play multiplier hit.

“I was pretty excited. I had to call my wife to let her know,” he said.

Stewart claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $106,516.

He said he will pay some bills and put the rest in the bank.

