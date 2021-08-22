NC man wins $150,000 from $3 ticket after prize triples during Powerball drawing

Money from the child tax credit advance could be a lifeline for many. (Getty Images)

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WGHP) — A $3 ticket tripled the prize of Edward Argenta, of Creedmoor, in a Powerball drawing, winning him $150,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Argenta’s Power Play ticket, bought at the Creedmoor Market on Bruce Garner Road in Creedmoor, matched numbers on four of the white balls and the red Powerball in the Aug. 11 drawing to win $50,000.

His prize tripled to $150,000 as part of the Power Play feature when the 3X multiplier was drawn.

The odds of matching four white balls and the Powerball in a drawing are 1 in 913,129.

Argenta claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $106,126.

