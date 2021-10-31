NC man wins $150,000 from $3 Powerball ticket

Money from the child tax credit advance could be a lifeline for many. (Getty Images)

CARY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lawrence Whipple, of Cary, bought a Powerball ticket and won a $150,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Whipple’s $3 Power Play ticket matched numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. That prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X multiplier was drawn.

The odds of matching four white balls and the Powerball in a drawing are 1 in 913,129.

He bought his winning ticket for the Oct. 16 drawing through online play.

Whipple claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $106,138.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot weighs in at $102 million. A winner would have the choice of the $102 million annuity or $71.6 million in cash.

Since Aug. 23, Powerball drawings are now held three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.