NC man wins $120,000 lottery prize after nearly tossing winning ticket out of truck window

CONCORD, N.C. (WGHP) — Jerry Dennis, of Concord, won a $120,000 prize after nearly tossing a winning Cash 5 ticket out of his truck window, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I about threw that ticket away,” Dennis said. “I had it laying on the seat of my pickup. The other day I started cleaning out my truck and thought, ‘I better check it. I feel lucky today.’”

He checked it at Sam’s Mini Stop on Old Charlotte Road in Concord where he also bought the Quick Pick ticket for the July 13 drawing.

“I was tickled to death, I’ll tell you that!” Dennis said.

When asked what he’d do with his big win, he said he’d give some to his kids and buy a new car.

He worked on a race team for about 15 years. A love of cars means that he will use some of that jackpot money to bring home his very own Cadillac.

He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $84,900.

