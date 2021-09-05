NC man wins $100,000 after buying $25 scratch-off at convenience store

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Jerome Conley, of Fletcher, bought a $25 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
Conley bought the Extreme Cash ticket at Hyder’s Kountry Kubbard on Boylston Highway in Mills River.
He claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.
After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $70,757.
