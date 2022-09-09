$100,000 prize arrives right before Craven County man’s first child (credit: NC Education Lottery)

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Douglas Hurlock, of Havelock, a soon-to-be-father for the first time, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“Now my child’s medical care will be taken care of when he’s born,” Hurlock said.

Hurlock said he bought a Spectacular Riches ticket because his first choice was sold out.

“I gave it to my wife to look at because I didn’t believe I was seeing what I was seeing,” he said.

Hurlock bought his winningy ticket at the Speedway on East Main Street in Havelock.

He collected his prize Thursday. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,017.

Hurlock said the only plan he has right now for the money is to take care of his child. He said the baby is due in late November.

