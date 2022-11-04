FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Robert Kornegay, of Fayetteville, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $100,000 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Kornegay bought his Quick Pick ticket for Sunday’s drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,010.

