GASTONIA, N.C. (WGHP) — Jimmie Shindler, of Gastonia, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won the top prize of $1,000 a day for life, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Shindler bought his winning ticket for Wednesday’s drawing through Online Play on the lottery’s website.

He won his prize by matching all five white balls and the yellow Lucky Ball. The odds of winning the $1,000 a day for life prize are 1 in 30.8 million.

He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and had the choice of receiving $365,000 a year each year for the rest of his life or a $5,750,000 lump sum.

He chose the lump sum. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $4.08 million.