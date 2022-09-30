CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Carl Izzard, of Pineville, bought a ticket in the July 29 Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Izzard bought his winning $2 Mega Millions ticket from Adam’s Mart on Elm Lane in Charlotte.

He matched all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect his prize. After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $710,101.

