CLINTON, N.C. (WGHP) — David Chestnutt, of Clinton, bought a $10 scratch-off and won the first $1 million prize of a new scratch-off game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Chestnutt bought his winning Carolina Jackpot ticket from the Am Station on Southeast Boulevard in Clinton on Tuesday.

When he arrived at lottery headquarters on Wednesday afternoon, Chestnutt could choose to receive his prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

He chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $426,063.

