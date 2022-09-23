NASHVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Aaron Alston, of Spring Hope, said he wants to buy a sports car after winning $200,000 from a $5 scratch-off ticket, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I’ve always wanted a sports car,” Alston said. “Probably a Camaro.”

Alston bought his winning Carolina Jackpot ticket from Fuel Doc on South Barnes Street in Nashville. He took the ticket home to scratch it off.

“It was shocking,” Alston said. “I really wasn’t expecting that.”

Alston said he was not the only one who couldn’t believe his good luck.

“I called some close family members to tell them, but they didn’t believe it, so I had to FaceTime to show it to them,” he said.

Alston arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $142,021.

