DUNN, N.C. (WGHP) — Darrell Riley, of Cerro Gordo, had a chance to spin a giant prize wheel Wednesday at the Bigger $pin Live Event, and the wheel landed on a $500,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I never imagined winning a half-million dollars,” Riley said.

Riley, a 66-year-old construction worker, bought his $10 Bigger $pin scratch-off from the Circle K on Long Branch Road in Dunn.

“I didn’t know what I won. I just called my wife and said ‘Sweetie, I may have won some money,’” Riley said.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $355,316.

He said he plans to give some of his winnings to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, pay some bills and go to Hawaii this Thanksgiving with his wife.

“We never took a honeymoon trip, so that’s what our Hawaii trip will be,” Riley said.

