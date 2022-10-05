CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Michael Montgomery, of Autryville, bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Montgomery, a 41-year-old landscaper and avid hunter, bought his 200X The Cash ticket from the Lucky 7 Express on Goldsboro Road in Wade and scratched it in the store.

“As soon as I scratched it, I just looked at it then I looked at the guy in the store,” he said. “Then I hightailed it to my truck.”

He collected his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,019.

“I might make a special trip to Florida now for a hog hunt,” he said.

In addition to a hunting trip, Montgomery said he will do some home improvements and put the rest in savings.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.