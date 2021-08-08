NC man one of two winners of a $282,218 Cash 5 jackpot

Money from the child tax credit advance could be a lifeline for many. (Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Andrew Stock, of Durham, was one of two winners of a $282,218 Cash 5 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Stock bought his Quick Pick ticket for Thursday’s drawing at the Sheetz on Corporate Center Drive in Raleigh.

His ticket was one of two that matched all five numbers, splitting the $282,218 jackpot.

The other winning ticket was bought at the Food Lion on Sunset Road West in Charlotte.

The winner has 180 days to claim their prize.

Stock claimed his half of the jackpot, $141,109, Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $99,835 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

