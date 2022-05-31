LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A Laurinburg man who was on probation was charged Saturday with having weapons of mass destruction, according to the Laurinburg Police Department.

Johnny Caple, 31, of Laurinburg, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a weapon of mass destruction, two counts of transporting a weapon of mass destruction, conspiracy to sell/deliver marijuana, selling marijuana, felony carrying a concealed firearm and motor vehicle violations, according to police.

Police were called at about 8:40 a.m. Saturday to Dogwood Lane for reports of a suspicious vehicle and possible drug activity, according to a news release. Officers found three people inside of a grey Honda Accord smoking marijuana.

A search of the vehicle led police to find a gun, marijuana, and M21 military artillery simulators, M142 multiple firing device demo multipurpose with triggering devices, leg wires and liquid fertilizer, according to police.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was called to investigate.

Caple was taken to the Scotland County Detention Center where he’s held without bond due to being on probation at the time of his arrest, police said.

A second person in the vehicle was cited for simple possession of marijuana. A third person was released with no charges, police said.