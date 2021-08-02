NC man on lawnmower dies after being hit by delivery van

STOKES, N.C. (AP) — A crash involving a motorized lawnmower and a delivery van has resulted in a man’s death.

WITN in Greenville reports that the deadly crash happened on NC 30, south of Stokes and close to Worthington-Warren Road.

It reports that the man on the lawnmower died at the scene.

He has been identified as David Wayne Pervis, of Stokes.

The driver of the van was taken to a hospital.

WITN quotes Sgt. William Brown as saying that evidence suggests that the mower was partially on the road and that the van may have traveled off the road slightly before the crash.

